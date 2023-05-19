CRIME

State police seek good Samaritan who aided trooper

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a good Samaritan who recently aided a trooper with an arrest. 

The trooper arrested Candice Monroe, 36, around 9 a.m. Monday for evading arrest or detention on foot, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, simple assault, resisting arrest and harassment. 

Pennsylvania State Police logo

Monroe allegedly resisted as the trooper attempted to take her into custody on Delta Road in Peach Bottom Township, and a good Samaritan stopped and assisted with the arrest. 

Monroe was denied bail by Judge Thomas L. Harteis and booked into York County Prison to await a preliminary hearing June 21 before Magisterial District Judge Laura S. Manifold. 

Pennsylvania State Police is asking the good Samaritan to contact the York Station at 717-428-1011. 