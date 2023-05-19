State police seek good Samaritan who aided trooper

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a good Samaritan who recently aided a trooper with an arrest.

The trooper arrested Candice Monroe, 36, around 9 a.m. Monday for evading arrest or detention on foot, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, simple assault, resisting arrest and harassment.

Monroe allegedly resisted as the trooper attempted to take her into custody on Delta Road in Peach Bottom Township, and a good Samaritan stopped and assisted with the arrest.

Monroe was denied bail by Judge Thomas L. Harteis and booked into York County Prison to await a preliminary hearing June 21 before Magisterial District Judge Laura S. Manifold.

Pennsylvania State Police is asking the good Samaritan to contact the York Station at 717-428-1011.