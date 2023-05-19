Man sentenced after admitting he had child porn

A Glen Rock man could serve up to four years in prison for having child porn on his computer.

James Sheaf IV, 42, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to two counts of felony child pornography counts.

York County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kathleen Prendergast ordered Sheaf to a term of two-to-four years during the hearing. He was then told to report to York County Prison on Friday to begin his sentence, according to court documents.

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper, working as part of an internet crimes task force, alleged someone attempted to download a file known to have pornographic images off a peer-to-peer file sharing program in November 2021. An IP address from the computer possessing the file led to Sheaf’s home address, police alleged.

Investigators searched his home last March and reportedly found a computer that police said held 931 photo files and two video files showing child porn.

Sheaf pleaded guilty in the case in February. Eight other child pornography counts were dismissed, court documents show.

Prior to the sentence, he was free on a $10,000 unsecured bail.

