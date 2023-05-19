Footwear leads to Glen Rock man's arrest for trespassing: police

Footwear worn by a Glen Rock man ultimately led to his arrest for alleged criminal trespassing, according to Southern York County Regional Police.

Kaleb Gardner Hash, 23, of Glen Rock in Shrewsbury Township was arraigned Thursday on charges of criminal trespassing, a third-degree felony, and loitering and prowling at night, a third-degree misdemeanor. Bail was set at $30,000 by Judge Adrian Boxley Sr. He was taken to York County Prison after being unable to post bail.

Gardner was arrested around 7 p.m. Wednesday for an incident that occurred around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Church Street. According to court documents, the owner of a residence on that street reported that an unknown man had entered the home.

Video footage provided to police showed the man attempting to opens some cabinets in the home, investigators said. After leaving that home, additional video obtained from other residences showed the man trying to open doors to other homes.

MORE:State police seek good Samaritan who aided trooper

MORE:Question of whether Scott Perry search warrant is made public rests with federal judge

MORE:'More than just another real estate sale': A day in the life of a York County Realtor

According to the court documents, unique footwear worn by the man in the video matched footwear worn by Hash, who was on probation for other offenses. Hash was wearing the same footwear when questioned by police.

Southern York County Regional Police believe Hash is a suspect in other similar incidents and are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Southern Regional Police at 717-235-3944.

>>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

A preliminary hearing in this case before Magisterial District Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney is set for June 1.