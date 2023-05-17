Car burglars used stolen remotes to enter homes: Police

Newberry Township Police are looking for three people they say burglarized dozens of unlocked vehicles during the overnight hours between Monday and Tuesday — and used stolen garage door openers to enter homes.

The vehicles were parked in driveways around Kristen Drive, Rolling Hills Court and Paddock Court.

According to police, not only were money and valuables stolen, vehicles and guns were taken as well. The car burglars also used the garage door remotes to enter garages while homeowners slept inside, police said.

Residents should remove valuables from their vehicles and lock vehicles overnight, police said.

Newberry Township Police said investigators continue to gather information and evidence to help identify the persons responsible.

Newberry Township Police ask that anyone with information about the crimes call the department at 717-938-2608.