West Manchester Township Police seek burglary suspect

West Manchester Township Police are looking for a York City man wanted on multiple charges, including burglary.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Angel Jomar Rivera of the 1200 Block of North George Street in connection with an April 12 burglary on Niagara Lane, according to police.

Besides the burglary charges, Rivera also is facing felony criminal conspiracy to commit burglary, one count of theft by unlawful taking and one count of criminal conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking.

West Manchester Township Police are asking anyone who knows Rivera’s whereabouts to call 911 or submit a tip anonymously to the police via their Crimewatch page.