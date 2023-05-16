Springettsbury Township man facing child porn charges

A Springettsbury Township man is facing child pornography charges.

Vincent Schaffer, 74, was arraigned on felony child pornography charges Friday before Magisterial District Judge Barry L. Bloss Jr. Bail was set at $10,000, which Schaffer posted.

Springettsbury Township Police executed a search warrant at the Schaffer’s home in the 900 block of Hickory Hill on Friday. According to police, a preview of electronic devices showed child pornography and Schaffer was arrested.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for May 26.