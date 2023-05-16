Police seek video of car burglaries

Newberry Township Police are investigating multiple thefts from vehicles during the overnight hours between Monday and Tuesday.

Those car burglaries took place around Kristen Drive, Rolling Hills Court and Paddock Court.

Residents are asked to check any security cameras or doorbell cameras in this area.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact Newberry Township Police at 717-938-2608.