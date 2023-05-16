Person stabbed in parking lot in downtown York, suspect arrested

York City Police have charged a 28-year-old man with attempted criminal homicide after a stabbing early Monday morning.

Boyzle Maddox III of York City was arraigned Monday before District Judge Joel Toluba. Maddox was denied bail and taken to York County Prison to await a preliminary hearing on May 26.

According to police, a person walked into the WellSpan York Hospital Emergency Room around 2:30 a.m. with multiple stab wounds. During their investigation, police learned that the stabbing took place in the parking lot adjacent to the White Rose Bar & Grill in the first block of North Beaver Street.

With the help of the restaurant staff and using surveillance video footage, police viewed what happened and were able to identify a suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.

Around 3 a.m., police found Maddox and the vehicle in the 500 block of Smith Street and took him into custody.

The person who was stabbed was treated at the hospital and will survive, police said.

Maddox is also charged with simple assault, aggravated assault — attempting to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference and making terroristic threat.