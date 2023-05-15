Trial averted in rape, kidnapping case with no-contest plea

A York City man opted out of a trial at the last moment and instead made a plea while accused of kidnapping and raping a woman three years ago.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin in the case against Randy-Jay Jones, 45, on Monday morning. But the process halted when an agreement was reached.

Jones pleaded no contest to felony counts of rape and kidnapping to facilitate a felony, court documents show.

Eleven other charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, indecent assault, unlawful restraint causing serious bodily injury, false imprisonment, making terroristic threats, simple assault, robbery and theft were dismissed in the case.

A no-contest plea, under the legal term “nolo contendere,” means Jones did not admit guilt, but the court will proceed as it would if a guilty plea was made.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 25, court documents show.

Investigators alleged Jones walked up behind a woman and pushed her to the ground on the York County Heritage Rail Trail between Jessop Place and West College Avenue on the evening of Feb. 28, 2020.

He then allegedly forced the woman to a car parked nearby, ordering her to drop her purse and take out her contacts in the process. From there, he drove her to another location and raped her there with a knife to her throat, police said.

The knife was found at Jones’ property, and items belonging to the woman were found in his pockets, investigators said.

He was arrested and charged about five days after the attack.

Jones’ attorney, Jim Rader, sought a psychological evaluation to review his mental competency a few months later.

In a motion, Rader noted Jones had a self-reported history of severe mental illness, which included auditory hallucinations and concussions from playing football in high school and from boxing.

He argued Jones wasn’t properly medicated at the time of the alleged rape.

York County Court of Common Pleas Judge Gregory Snyder granted the evaluation. The case went on hold for more than a year, followed by trial preparation work from late 2021 into Monday.

In addition to the rape case, Jones also faces a felony count of failing to register with the Pennsylvania State Police and comply with Megan’s Law sex offender requirements in a separate case.

Police alleged Jones hadn’t provided information about the car he drove the day of the attack to state police as part of state requirements.

An update on that case is set to be heard during the July 25 sentencing hearing, court documents show.

He was reportedly convicted in Lancaster County of indecent assault, robbery and other related charges in 2008 stemming from an incident the year before, and he was required to register as a sex offender as part of that sentence.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.