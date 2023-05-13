York City Police seeking bank robber

York City Police are looking for the person who robbed a bank Friday afternoon.

A man walked into the Peoples Bank branch at One Market Way around 1:30 p.m. and robbed it "forcefully" before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police, who did not provide details.

Police were able to grab an image of the man from surveillance footage.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect should contact the York City Police Department through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

Tipsters can also contact Detective Commander Andy Baes at abaez@yorkcity.org. They can also call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or call the York City Police Department directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.