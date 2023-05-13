Second man facing charges in connection with York City man's murder in Virginia

A second person has been tied to the murder of a York City man whose remains were found in a burned-out car in Virginia last month.

Jonathan Dewayne Bell, 34, of Goodview, Virginia has been charged as an accessory after the fact in connection with the killing of York City resident Ethan Bert, according to Bedford County Commonwealth's Attorney Wes Nance.

Bell was arrested April 25 in connection with the murder of Bert, 20, whose body was found in a burned-out car April 18. According to Virginia State Police, around 12:45 a.m., emergency responders with the Bedford County Fire and Rescue arrived at Sandy Level Road to find a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. After crews extinguished the fire, human remains were found inside the vehicle.

The man charged with second-degree murder in the case, Joseph Richard Walker, 29, of Roanoke, Virginia, has been extradited to Virginia from Florida, where he was arrested April 20.

Walker is currently being held without bond, Nance said.

Bell faces a bond hearing at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nance said. He is currently being held without bond.

Both men will face a preliminary hearing in the case at 1:30 p.m. July 12, Nance said.

Walker was captured by members of the Brevard County Florida Sheriff’s Department as well as the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force. According to a task force statement, Walker had two stolen firearms and a large bag of marijuana that were seized after the arrest.