Suspected burglar, cat thief posted call with ex to Facebook: Police

West York Borough Police presented it as a teachable moment.

“In today’s lesson on ‘What not to do on the Internet,’ we have an additional update,” the department posted — with more than a smidgeon of irony — to Facebook.

The department used the post to announce new charges against a man, Kahliek Woods, accused of harassing his ex-girlfriend, breaking into her house and stealing her cat.

In the new case, filed Tuesday, police alleged Woods recorded a phone call with the woman. Those recordings were subsequently posted to the West York Borough Police Department’s own Facebook page, allegedly in a misguided effort, according to investigators, to prove Woods' innocence.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Woods, 19, now faces two felony counts of intercepting communications, two felony counts of disclosing intercepted communications and a misdemeanor count of animal neglect related to the abducted cat.

The charges are on top of burglary and theft counts that were originally filed last week.

Police allege Woods broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home in West York and stole the calico cat, Yuuki, on April 30. They said he also threatened to harm or kill the cat.

Along with the charges, West York police posted a public call for information on Woods’ and Yuuki’s whereabouts to Facebook on May 5. The post received numerous comments, including, according to police, some by accounts associated with Woods or claiming to be him. One was identified as “TheeRReal Kiyy” in a criminal complaint.

MORE:Spring Garden Police looking for help solving armed robberies

MORE:Dover Township man taken into custody following standoff

MORE:York Suburban election: ‘No hidden agendas, no crazies, no nonsense’: Letter

That account posted two audio recordings of the full phone call with the woman on Monday, police said, alleging Woods never indicated on the call he was recording it. The call was from several weeks ago.

The woman told police she remembered the call, identified Woods’ voice and said she didn’t give consent to be recorded, the complaint shows.

The calls, police said, were “supposed to be interpreted by viewers as ‘evidence’ of his ‘innocence.’”

In fact, police said the recordings didn’t establish any type of defense and instead “really just served to embarrass her.” Investigators archived them and removed them from the department's social media account.

Meanwhile, Yuuki was returned alive on Monday.

Police said the cat was left in a carrier in vacant lot with an anonymous note.

Yuuki, while otherwise unharmed, was covered in feces, the new criminal complaint shows. Urine covered the bottom of the carrier.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

A temporary protection from abuse order was granted against Woods on May 1, according to the York County Prothonotary’s Office.

Woods is wanted on two arrest warrants from the cases against him.

As police seek him, they’re asking for anyone with information to reach out by contacting the West York Police Department, CrimeStoppers, York County 911 or the York County Sheriff’s Office.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.