Spring Garden Police looking for help solving armed robberies

Spring Garden Township Police are looking for assistance from the public as they investigate two armed robberies that occurred in April.

Police said they suspect the robberies, which occurred at Central Mart on April 26 and a Family Dollar on April 28, were done by the same person.

The robbery at Central Mart, located in the 1200 block of Mount Rose Avenue, took place around 11:50 p.m. The suspect was described as a Black man, around 6 feet tall and wearing blue mechanic-style gloves, a Columbia-brand coat, black pants, black shoes and a black ski mask.

The robbery at the Family Dollar, located in the 1000 block of Mount Rose Avenue, was committed around 11:30 p.m. The suspect was described as a Black man, around 6 feet tall and wearing gloves, black hoodie, black pants, black shoes and a black mask.

A black handgun was used in both robberies.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Spring Garden Township Police at 717-843-0851. Tips can also be submitted by email directly to Detective Dony Harbaugh at dharbaugh@sgtpd.org.