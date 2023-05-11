Scammers using sheriff's department info in latest scheme

Scammers are using the York County Sheriff’s Office phone number and email address in an attempt to steal money from county residents.

The sheriff’s office says there are many scams going on related to individuals having warrants, payments to the court system and related to taxes. This includes new scams that say the county owes you money.

According to the sheriff's office, no one from their office will call anyone soliciting payments for warrants or anything else and will never call and ask you for any form of money.

Scammers are communicating via phone, text and email and appear to be legitimate. Emails using the @yorkcountypa.gov domain name are being used and caller ID is showing the real sheriff’s office phone number by spoofing it. They also identify as current York County Sheriff’s Department members to make it sound official.

Spoofing is when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity.

The sheriff’s office is warning residents not to click on any links in any emails sent to you by their office or give out personal information to someone over the phone saying they are from the sheriff’s office. The office advises that anyone who suspects they've become a victim of a scam contact their local police department.