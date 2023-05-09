Police urge caution after car break-in at Glen Rock park
Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch
North Hopewell Township Police are warning people to take precautions after a vehicle was broken into Sunday at Spring Valley Park in Glen Rock.
The vehicle was parked in the Blymire Hollow Road and Potosi Road Extended Parking Lot. Police said a window was smashed and several items were taken from the vehicle.
The police department urged park visitors to take precautions. Among them are:
- Keep belongings out of sight and hide them.
- If possible, leave valuables at home.
- Get a backpack or fanny pack to carry valuables in and take with you.
- Lock valuables in the trunk of the car.
- If possible, purchase a small lockable safe/box and secure your valuables in the safe/box in your vehicle.
- If you witness suspicious activity, please report it to the police.