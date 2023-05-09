Police urge caution after car break-in at Glen Rock park

North Hopewell Township Police are warning people to take precautions after a vehicle was broken into Sunday at Spring Valley Park in Glen Rock.

The vehicle was parked in the Blymire Hollow Road and Potosi Road Extended Parking Lot. Police said a window was smashed and several items were taken from the vehicle.

The police department urged park visitors to take precautions. Among them are: