Police urge caution after car break-in at Glen Rock park

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

North Hopewell Township Police are warning people to take precautions after a vehicle was broken into Sunday at Spring Valley Park in Glen Rock. 

The vehicle was parked in the Blymire Hollow Road and Potosi Road Extended Parking Lot. Police said a window was smashed and several items were taken from the vehicle. 

The police department urged park visitors to take precautions. Among them are:

  • Keep belongings out of sight and hide them. 
  • If possible, leave valuables at home. 
  • Get a backpack or fanny pack to carry valuables in and take with you. 
  • Lock valuables in the trunk of the car. 
  • If possible, purchase a small lockable safe/box and secure your valuables in the safe/box in your vehicle. 
  • If you witness suspicious activity, please report it to the police. 