York City man arrested on gun charge

A traffic stop Wednesday led to the arrest by York City Police of a 34-year-old man on a gun charge.

Willam Rowlette of York City was arrested following a traffic stop by the York City Police Department's Violence Intervention Unit in the area of Madison Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue.

Occupants of the vehicle were asked to step out as officer conducted a drug investigation, according to police. At that time, Rowlette allegedly told officers that he had a gun on him.

MORE:'My voice matters': Central York students begin daily protest over book ban

MORE:York City voters now have two last-minute write-in candidates to consider

Officers found that Rowlette was convicted of an offense that prohibited him from possessing a firearm.

Rowlette was taken to Central Booking for arraignment and charged with possession of a firearm by someone prohibited from having one, a first-degree felony. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge James H. Morgan and bail was set at $25,000, which he posted.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for June 5.