York City man arrested on gun charge

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

A traffic stop Wednesday led to the arrest by York City Police of a 34-year-old man on a gun charge. 

Willam Rowlette of York City was arrested following a traffic stop by the York City Police Department's Violence Intervention Unit in the area of Madison Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue. 

Gun confiscated from Willam Rowlette of York City during a traffic stop Wednesday, May 3, 2023 by York City Police.

Occupants of the vehicle were asked to step out as officer conducted a drug investigation, according to police. At that time, Rowlette allegedly told officers that he had a gun on him. 

Officers found that Rowlette was convicted of an offense that prohibited him from possessing a firearm. 

Rowlette was taken to Central Booking for arraignment and charged with possession of a firearm by someone prohibited from having one, a first-degree felony. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge James H. Morgan and bail was set at $25,000, which he posted. 

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for June 5. 