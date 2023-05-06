West York steals ex-girlfriend's cat, threatens to kill the pet: Police

A West York man is accused of breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend, stealing her cat and threatening to kill the pet.

A felony arrest warrant has been issued for Kahliek Woods, 19, for burglary and theft stemming from an incident that took place on April 30. Borough police and the York County Sheriff’s Department are also attempting to serve an active protection from abuse order against Woods.

Woods allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend's West York home and stole Yuuki, her pet calico cat. He allegedly continues to harass and threaten his ex-girlfriend and, according to police, and has told third parties that he is going to hurt or kill the cat.

Woods also left a message with his former girlfriend saying that he killed the cat, police said.

MORE:Red Lion teen, 13, charged with homicide in fatal shooting of Kain Heiland

MORE:'This is not fair, I'm the only one without a gun,' Kain Heiland said before fatal shooting: police

MORE:Once homeless, this York restaurateur found success in burger business

Police say that Woods is possibly in East York and has been evading authorities since the protective order was issued against him.

In addition to the charges and the protective order against Woods, there is a court-ordered condition that the cat is to be returned if he tries to indicate to someone that it is his.

>>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

If you know of his whereabouts, please call 911 or notify the West York Borough Police or the York County Sheriff’s Office PFA Unit immediately. If you know the whereabouts of “Yuuki,” please contact the West York Borough Police.