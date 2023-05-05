Suspect in York City homicide surrenders

A 20-year-old man wanted in connection with a York City homicide last month surrendered Thursday afternoon.

Kamron Dowsey, who was wanted in connection with the April 23 shooting death of 20-year-old Olajuwon Brabham, turned himself in to York City Police with his attorney present around 5:45 p.m., police said. Dowsey is being represented by attorney Alexandria J. Crouthamel.

Dowsey was arraigned on criminal homicide charges later Thursday before Judge Joel Toluba. He was denied and placed in the York County Prison to await court proceedings.

York City Police obtained an arrest warrant for Dowsey on April 28 following an investigation into Brabham’s death and have been looking for him ever since.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Salem Avenue around 10:30 p.m. April 23 for a report of shots fired. Brabham was found inside a residence and was pulled outside by a bystander, according to police.

Brabham was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where he died just after 11 p.m.

An autopsy ordered by the York County Coroner’s Office revealed that Brabham died from multiple gunshot wounds.

A preliminary hearing in the case is slated for May 18.