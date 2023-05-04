York City man faces third-degree murder charges in two overdose cases

A York City man is facing third-degree murder charges among others related to two overdose deaths that happened over a span of three years.

Michael Lee Hall, 32, was arraigned Wednesday before Judge Joel Toluba on two counts of third-degree murder, two counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of drug delivery resulting in death and two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Bail was denied, and Hall was taken to York County Prison to await trial.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Hall received those charges after being involved with the overdose deaths of Trina Spicer, 32, of Windsor in 2019 and the 2022 overdose death of Joseph W. Edwards, 32, of New Freedom.

On June 15, 2019, Pennsylvania State Police investigated the death of Spicer at a residence in the first block of West Main Street in Windsor.

On Oct. 27, 2022, York City Police Department investigated the death of Edwards at a residence in the 300 block of West Market Street.

Autopsy results for both Spicer and Edwards determined that they died as a result of a drug overdose, state police said.

Parallel investigations by the York County Coroner’s Office, York City Police and Pennsylvania State Police ultimately connected Hall as being the delivery source of the drugs that caused the deaths of Spicer and Edwards.

All three agencies involved shared information gathered from their separate investigations that led to the charges against Hall.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for May 15.