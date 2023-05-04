Parents who allegedly left 5-year-old alone in home that caught fire taken into custody

Police took the parents of a 5-year-old York City girl into custody Thursday, alleging they left her alone in a home that caught fire.

According to York City Police, Wilma Alicea, 31, and Jose Alicea, 35, were arrested. Both are facing felony child endangerment charges, which were filed Wednesday with District Judge Adrian Boxley Sr.

York City Police Capt. Daniel Lentz said those charges stem from leaving the child alone at home, which caught fire on Friday with the child inside.

The girl, Dream Alicea, went missing after she was rescued from the home in the 500 block of South Queen Street last week. After she was saved, the parents scooped her up and left the scene without making contact with fire officials or with police, according to police.

Dream was located safe by police on Wednesday, but her parents were still being sought.

On top of the child endangerment charges, Jose Alicea is also facing charges of criminal mischief, retail theft and resisting and evading arrest in another case.