Missing girl found safe, but parents on the run: Police

A missing 5-year-old York City girl was found safe Wednesday, but police say her parents are on the run because they are facing charges

Dream Alicea was located safe Wednesday, according to York City Police, but her parents, Wilma and Jose Alicea, are facing felony charges of child endangerment.

York City Police Capt. Daniel Lentz said those charges stem from leaving the child alone at home, which caught fire on Friday, April 29, with the child still inside.

According to police, Dream Alicea went missing after being rescued from the house fire, which was in the 500 block of South Queen Street. After she was saved, the parents scooped her up and left the scene without making contact with fire officials or with police, according to police.

On top of the child endangerment charges, Jose Alicea is also facing criminal mischief, retail theft and resisting and evading arrest charges in another case.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Wilma and Jose Alicea is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department by submitting an anonymous tip through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

You can also email Detective Commander Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org or call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or call the York City Police Department directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.