State police seek man who escaped custody at York Hospital

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a 26-year-old man who escaped from custody after slipping out of WellSpan York Hospital Sunday.

Ishan Phinn of York City was in custody and under "official detention" by a corrections officer from York County Prison, state police said, when he escaped early in the morning from his room and fled on foot from the hospital. He had been taken to the hospital for evaluation, state police said.

The episode started Friday when troopers conducting an investigation in the 200 block of Masonic Drive in Manchester Township saw Phinn, who was wanted on an arrest warrant out of Gettysburg, state police said. When troopers attempted to take him into custody, Phinn allegedly fled but was captured after a short pursuit.

MORE:Former cop in molestation case may have sexted more than one teen: Prosecutor

MORE:Spring Grove teen rocketeers shoot for the sky

State police said Phinn was taken to the hospital for evaluation. While there, he was arraigned on resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension and possession of marijuana charges before he fled on Sunday.

Anyone with information on Phinn’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP-York at 717-428-1011 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.