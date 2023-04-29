Red Lion man sentenced for role in Connecticut drug ring

A Red Lion man was sentenced to five years in prison Friday for trafficking fentanyl in Connecticut.

Pedro Diaz, 45, received that sentence in the court of U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant in Hartford, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut. Diaz will also have four years of supervised release after his prison sentence is complete.

Diaz was arrested on Nov. 14, 2021 for trafficking the drug, Avery stated in a news release. On Jan. 6, 2023, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Diaz was arrested during a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation a drug-trafficking network led by Landdy Rodriguez, of Waterbury, Avery stated.

Court records showed that in August 2021, investigators intercepted phone calls during which Rodriguez arranged for Ramon Oquendo, of Waterbury, to supply fentanyl to other drug distributors, including Diaz.

After Diaz engaged in a drug transaction with Rodriguez and Oquendo in Waterbury in August 2021, a Pennsylvania State Police trooper stopped Diaz’s car in Pennsylvania and seized 48 grams of fentanyl.

Rodriguez and Oquendo are awaiting sentencing.