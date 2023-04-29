One arrested, one on run after West York bank robbery

A man is in custody and a woman is on the run after the two allegedly robbed a bank Friday in West York.

West York Borough Police responded to the robbery of the M&T Bank in the 1400 block of West Market Street in the borough. According to police, the woman entered the bank, displayed a note demanding money and left on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers who responded to the scene apprehended Tavaris Duncan, 30, of West York, who allegedly was with the woman before and after the robbery. Duncan was found with stolen currency and the note used in the robbery, police said.

Investigators were able to identify the woman as Jessica Soder, 40, of West York.

Soder and Duncan face charges of conspiracy to commit robbery of a financial institution, a second-degree felony; theft by unlawful taking, a first-degree misdemeanor; and receiving stolen property, a first-degree misdemeanor).

Duncan was scheduled to be arraigned on those charges Saturday in the court of Magisterial District Judge Thomas J. Reilly.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Soder. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact 911.

West Manchester Township Police assisted West York Borough Police with the investigation of the robbery.