Suspect charged in weekend shooting homicide

Police put out a warrant for a man now charged with killing a man at the beginning of the week.

Kamron Dowsey, 20, was charged with criminal homicide Friday, and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

He’s accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Olajuwan Brabham on Sunday night.

Brabham was shot multiple times inside a home in the 400 block of Salem Avenue. A bystander then pulled him outside.

MORE:Public forum to include discussion of York City's comprehensive plan

MORE:'Staple of York': Inch and Co. moves forward with Spooky Nook-style sports complex

MORE:Homicide suspect, dubbed 'Big Diablo,' heads toward potential trial

York City police responded to the scene around 10:20 p.m. Brabham was then taken to WellSpan York Hospital where he died a short time later.

With the warrant now out for Dowsey’s arrest, investigators are asking to hear from anyone with information on his whereabouts or about the case itself.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

People can submit tips through the CrimeWatch app or at www.YorkCityPolice.com. Tips can also be called in to 717-849-2204 or 717-846-1234.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.