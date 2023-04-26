York City man's remains found in burned-out vehicle in Virginia

Authorities in Virginia have charged a suspect with murder after a York City man's remains were found in a burned-out vehicle there last week.

The victim was identified as Ethan Bert, 20, of York City, whose body was found April 18 in Bedford City, Virginia, according to Bedford County Commonwealth Attorney Wes Nance.

Joseph Richard Walker, 29, of Roanoke, Virginia, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder in the case, Nance said.

“He was arrested in Florida by local law enforcement,” Nance said. “The extradition process has begun and I expect Mr. Walker to be back in Bedford County no later than the middle of next week. The victim and suspect are believed to be known to one another.”

Nance said that due to the complex nature of the investigation into Bert’s death, he has not received a copy of the arrest warrant, but will share that information once he receives it.

“This is an ongoing, and multifaceted investigation,” he said. “I would encourage anyone who has pertinent information to contact the Bureau of Investigations of the Virginia State Police in Salem or this office. I extend my thanks to the multiple agencies that have assisted in the investigation thus far.”