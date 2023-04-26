York City man arrested on gun charge

York City Police’s Violence Intervention Detail arrested a 28-year-old on a gun charge Monday night.

Offiers took Wayne Shifflett Jr. into custody after stopping his vehicle, impounding it and later searching it, police said.

The York City man was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, a third-degree felony. He was arraigned on that charge before Magisterial District Judge Laura S. Manifold Tuesday. His bail was set at $1,500, which he posted the same day.

According to police, officers investigating a narcotics violation impounded the vehicle in order to apply for a search warrant. After a search warrant was granted and executed, officers found a Glock 23 handgun.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

MORE:Central York tried to intimidate book ban protesters, students say. They won't back down.

MORE:York's Trinity Thomas wins second straight Honda Sports Award in gymnastics

MORE:Northeastern to conduct another scan on high school renovations

The gun was registered to Shifflett, but he did not have a concealed weapons permit and could not conceal the weapon inside the car, police said.

The preliminary hearing in the case is set for May 9 before Judge Joel Toluba.