Teen stabbed in York City

York City Police are investigating the stabbing of a teenage boy on Tuesday night.

Officers dispatched to the 600 block of Chestnut Street found the wounded 17-year-old boy just before 10:30 p.m., according to police.

York City Police Capt. Daniel Lentz said the teen is in good condition following the incident.

MORE:York's Trinity Thomas wins second straight Honda Sports Award in gymnastics

MORE:York City man arrested on gun charge

There are no suspects at this time, he said.

If you have information about this incident, contact the police at www.yorkcitypolice.com or through the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or call the York City Police Department directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.