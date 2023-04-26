Coroner identifies man killed in York City shooting

The York County coroner has released the identity of a 20-year-old man who died after being shot Monday night in York City.

Olajuwon Brabham of York City died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds he sustained around 10:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Salem Avenue, a report from the York County Coroner’s Office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Brabham was inside a residence in the 400 block of Salem Avenue when he was shot, according to the coroner’s report. He was pulled outside by a bystander, then taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 11 p.m., the coroner's report stated.

York City Police are investigating. Anyone with information about the case can submit a tip anonymously through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

Tipsters can also call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204, call the York City Police Department directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219, or email Detective Commander Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.