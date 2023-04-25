Bail denied for York City man who allegedly stalked, threatened and shot a woman

A York City man faces a handful of charges over multiple cases that allege he stalked, threatened and shot a woman in the month before shooting her last December.

Isaac Ramos-Perez, 44, headed into the York County Court of Common Pleas earlier this month with three related cases against him. They advanced out of a district court April 6 after he was extradited back to York from Connecticut.

He’s jailed while up against at least nine charges, including two counts of attempted criminal homicide from a shooting on Dec. 23.

York City police alleged Ramos-Perez shot a 44-year-old woman and her 24-year-old son multiple times during a confrontation in a home in the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street.

He may have broken into the house since investigators found a pry bar and a screwdriver near an open back window, charging documents show.

In the house, Ramos-Perez allegedly threatened the woman with a gun. He tried to force her into the basement, but the woman’s son intervened and tried to get Ramos-Perez out of the house, according to police. The gun then fired. The woman and her son were seriously injured, and they were taken to a local hospital after police arrived.

Ramos-Perez fled, according to investigators.

The shooting followed two other incidents at the home that month.

Police alleged he’d forced the woman out of her home at knifepoint on Dec. 4 or 5. He then allegedly pulled a gun on her Dec. 20 for calling the cops for the first incident, charging documents show.

He faces counts of terroristic threats, harassment and stalking as well as three counts of simple assault from those cases.

U.S. Marshals tracked Ramos-Perez to Hartford, Connecticut in late January and found him in a makeshift apartment in an industrial building.

He was taken into custody as a fugitive, and then returned to York County a couple weeks later. He’s currently held at York County Prison with bail denied, court documents show.

Ramos-Perez’s attorney opted to waive an upcoming formal arraignment hearing in the York County Court of Common Pleas. The next hearing in the three cases is now set for June 26, documents show.

Meanwhile, Ramos-Perez is also charged in a theft case dating back to May 2022.

A hearing in that is set for June 26, matching up with the other three cases.

