York county man, facing 147 years in prison in child molestation case, challenges conviction

A Dover Township man, facing up to 147 years in prison, is challenging his recent conviction on numerous child molestation charges.

Brody Kline, 44, was sentenced on 18 counts April 4 with the terms on each count adding up to about 73 years to 147 years in state prison, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Court of Common Pleas Judge Harry Ness’ sentence came after a jury found Kline guilty during a trial on two combined cases last November.

Kline was initially charged in late 2020 as Northern York County Regional Police accused him of inappropriately touching at least three children and a teenager. The abuse occurred for more than a year.

A second case was filed about eight months later, in July 2021, after investigators received lab evidence that linked Kline to the alleged abuse of a fifth child.

Following his conviction at trial, Kline was sentenced on: felony child rape, felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, two felony counts of aggravated indecent assault, five felony counts of corruption of minors, six misdemeanor counts of indecent assault, a misdemeanor count of attempted indecent assault, and two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure.

Days after the sentencing, Kline filed a petition for post-conviction relief in York County, seeking release from custody He said the district attorney’s office played a voice recording of him at trial, which revealed he was York County Prison. He then alleged prosecutors falsified the evidence by changing his words “verbally and textually,” the document shows.

Kline also alleged prosecutors presented no testimony or evidence on some of the charges for which he was convicted. He said he raised the allegations during the sentencing hearing, the document shows.

He noted he didn’t have court transcripts or a copy of the recording at the time of his filing.

For post-conviction relief, Kline checked a box in the petition showing he believes he’s eligible based on state or U.S. constitutional violations that undermined the trial process in a way that prevented reliable adjudication of guilt or innocence.

The district attorney’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the matter.

Judge Ness scheduled a hearing on the petition for June 1, court documents show.

