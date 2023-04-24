Overnight shooting claims man's life

York City Police are seeking the public's help as they investigate a fatal shooting late Sunday night.

Police found a 20-year-old man injured at an address in the 400 block of Salem Avenue after responding to a call around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, York City Police said.

The shots were reportedly fired inside the house. The man went down, and a bystander pulled him outside to the yard, the York County Coroner's Office reported Monday morning.

After emergency responders arrived, the man was taken to WellSpan York Hospital. He died from his injuries around 11:07 p.m., the coroner's office said.

His name has not yet been released.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Police are still investigating the situation, and no arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Tips can be submitted through the CrimeWatch app, at www.YorkCityPolice.com, by calling the department’s tip line at 717-849-2204, or by emailing the department’s detective commander, Andy Baez, at abaez@yorkcity.org.

