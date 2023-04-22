Police seek woman for attempted carjacking at York College campus

Spring Garden Township Police are looking for a woman wanted for an attempted carjacking Tuesday at York College.

Diamond Moenay Mix, 26, has a felony warrant for her arrest for the incident that occurred around 3:20 p.m. on the West Campus in the 900 block of Richland Avenue.

Mix is described as Black, with black hair and brown eyes, standing about 5-foot-4 and weighing around 220 pounds. Her last known address was in York City.

Mix is facing charges including robbery of motor vehicle, a first-degree felony, and simple assault.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mix is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Dony Harbaugh at 717-843-0851 or DHarbaugh@sgtpd.org.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by clicking on the Submit a Tip button on our CRIMEWATCH website at www.sgtpd.org