Teen arrested with loaded 9mm in York Suburban High parking lot: Police

Spring Garden Township Police arrested a 17-year-old Thursday for being in possession of a loaded gun at an area high school.

The arrest occurred around 7:30 a.m. after a traffic stop in the parking lot of York Suburban High School, located in the 1800 block of Hollywood Drive.

During the stop, the teen, who was the driver of the vehicle, was found to have a loaded 9mm handgun, according to police.

Police did not reveal if the juvenile was a student at the school.

The teen was charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, a third-degree felony; possession of a weapon on school property, a first-degree misdemeanor; possession of a firearm by a minor, a first-degree misdemeanor; and unlawful activities.

It was the third arrest for gun possession this week by Spring Garden Police. They arrested Kareem Williams and Zenen Follove, both 19 of York City, on Tuesday for gun possession without a license.