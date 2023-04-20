Traffic stop results in arrest of York City men on gun charges

A traffic stop by Spring Garden Township Police Tuesday night resulted in two men being arrested on gun charges.

Kareem Mohammed Williams Jr. and Zenen Miguel Fellove, both 19 and from York City, were arrested after a traffic stop just before 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Boundary Avenue.

Williams and Fellove were both charged with carrying a firearm without a license, which is a third-degree felony. Both were arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Richard T. Thomas.

Bail for Williams was set at $250,000 while Fellove had bail set at $75,000. Both were unable to post bail and were taken to York County Prison.

According to court documents, both men were passengers in a 2012 grey Ford Fusion that was stopped by a Spring Garden Township officer because the window tinting was too dark.

The smell of marijuana prompted the officer to ask the driver to consent to a search of the vehicle, which the driver refused and resulted in the car being impounded so a search warrant could be obtained.

In speaking with officers, both Williams and Fellove admitted to having pistols on them. Williams had his pistol in a fanny pack along with a small amount of marijuana, for which he was also charged with possession. Fellove had his pistol hidden down the front of his pants. Both guns were loaded, court documents stated.

A preliminary hearing on the charges is set for May 2 before Magisterial District Judge Jennifer J.P. Clancy.