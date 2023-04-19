Group beating death suspect bound for arraignment

The third of three men accused of beating a homeless man to do death could now face a jury in York County.

Sinsere Overton, 21, of York City, faces criminal homicide and other charges while awaiting his arraignment in the York County Court of Common Pleas next month.

Investigators allege that Overton, along with Na’Qui Johnson and Daniel Mamary, both age 20, attacked Zachary Young during three rounds of group assaults the night of May 25, 2022.

The 35-year-old Young died in the process from blunt force injuries to his head. Investigators said he also had numerous injuries to his body, arms and legs.

Several other people were believed involved, but investigators alleged Overton, Johnson and Mamary inflicted the most severe or lethal injuries.

That night, Young was caught trespassing in a rooming house in the 200 block of West Jackson Street. A man confronted him there, then followed him outside. He called 911 as he followed Young down the block toward a group of people, York City police said in charging documents.

The man with the phone then called out to the group to stop Young. Some people from the group, allegedly including Johnson and Mamary, heeded the call and pushed Young to the ground, then punched and kicked him while he was down, according to charging documents.

The group dispersed after a couple of minutes, and Young struggled to get back to his feet and leave. Johnson and Mamary then allegedly returned, joined by Overton, and they attacked Young a second time and knocked him unconscious, police said.

Mamary later allegedly admitted to police that he punched and kicked Young. He also allegedly took photos or a video of the situation, charging documents show.

When Young came to again, police said he reached for a backpack and a cigarette rolling machine fell out.

The defendants allegedly returned again then, and investigators said Overton and Johnson led the third and final attack, with Johnson accused of hitting Young with the cigarette roller.

Witnesses told police they heard Johnson cursing Young for breaking into houses, and that Overton’s blows were “really loud” while he was “hitting him so hard,” charging documents show.

Witness descriptions and statements during the investigation helped police identify Overton, Johnson and Mamary as primary suspects in the attack, charging documents show.

The three were initially charged last November, six months after Young died.

During a district court hearing April 6, Judge Adrian Boxley Sr. sent Overton’s case forward to the common pleas court.

Overton remains charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and conspiracy, court documents show. His formal arraignment is set for May 10.

Mamary and Johnson are already in the common pleas system.

Johnson is charged with third-degree murder, aggravated assault, simple assault and conspiracy. His next hearing is scheduled for May 8, court documents show.

Mamary, of Springettsbury Township, faces counts of aggravated assault, simple assault and conspiracy. He’s set to appear in court for a hearing Tuesday afternoon.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.