Police looking for woman who robbed West Manchester bank

West Manchester Township Police are looking for a woman who robbed a bank Monday morning.

Just before 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Traditions Bank in the 2100 block of White Street.

The robber walked into the bank around 9:45 a.m. based on the time stamp from bank surveillance video, police said.

The woman walked up to the counter and displayed a handwritten note to the teller. The teller followed the instructions, and the robber left the bank at 9:47 a.m. with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said the robber didn't display a weapon or make a threat involving a weapon.

The suspect fled on foot after getting an unspecified amount of money.

Based on surveillance video and statements from witnesses, the robber is described as a light-skinned Black or Latina woman, standing around 5-foot-3 and weighing around 200 pounds.

The woman wore black and white sneakers, dark-colored sweatpants or jeans, white hoodie with a large black “Champion” logo on the front, bright pink gloves with black fingertips and a light pink medical-style mask. She was carrying a large, oversized tan purse.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the West Manchester Township Police Department at 717-792-9514.