CRIME

Police looking for woman who robbed West Manchester bank

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

West Manchester Township Police are looking for a woman who robbed a bank Monday morning. 

Just before 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Traditions Bank in the 2100 block of White Street.

The robber walked into the bank around 9:45 a.m. based on the time stamp from bank surveillance video, police said. 

West Manchester Township Police are looking for this woman who robbed the Traditions Bank Monday morning.

The woman walked up to the counter and displayed a handwritten note to the teller. The teller followed the instructions, and the robber left the bank at 9:47 a.m. with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said the robber didn't display a weapon or make a threat involving a weapon.

The suspect fled on foot after getting an unspecified amount of money. 

Based on surveillance video and statements from witnesses, the robber is described as a light-skinned Black or Latina woman, standing around 5-foot-3 and weighing around 200 pounds. 

The suspect in the robbery of a West Manchester Township Traditions Bank is caught on video entering the building on Monday.

The woman wore black and white sneakers, dark-colored sweatpants or jeans, white hoodie with a large black “Champion” logo on the front, bright pink gloves with black fingertips and a light pink medical-style mask. She was carrying a large, oversized tan purse. 

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the West Manchester Township Police Department at 717-792-9514.