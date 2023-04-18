Police seek man who allegedly punched teen in Franklin Township

Northern Regional police are looking for a man who allegedly punched a teenage boy in the face during a confrontation Sunday in Franklin Township.

The man assaulted the teen in the 700 block of South Mountain Road in Franklin Township, in the parking lot of South Mountain Elementary School, police said.

Four teenagers were in the school parking lot at the time and told a child riding a bike in the area to stay away from their vehicle because they were concerned he might hit it, police said.

MORE:York City's elected controller signed off on public funding for her own nonprofit: Investigation

MORE:Read the documents in the York City controller investigation

MORE:'York County will miss her light': Friends, family remember Judith McCormick Higgins

The child left, but a short time later a man — who the teens assumed was the child’s father — arrived in a silver Chevy Silverado, according to police. The teens told officers the man was angry about how they had spoken to the boy, and, after words were exchanged, the man allegedly punched one of the teens in the face, police said, noting the teen did not sustain any major injuries.

Police looked for the man’s truck in the surrounding neighborhood following the incident, but did not locate it.

Anyone can identify the suspect or the vehicle is are asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.