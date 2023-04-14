York City Police seek clues in shooting of 39-year-old man

York City Police are investigating a shooting Thursday that left a 39-year-old man wounded.

Officers responding to the 5:15 p.m. shooting found the wounded man along West Princess street near the intersection of South Belvidere Avenue, Capt. Daniel Lentz said. The man, who was taken to a local hospital, was expected to survive.

Lentz said the motive for the shooting was unknown at this time and they have no suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

Information can also be sent directly to police by email to Detective Commander Andy Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org, through the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or by calling York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.