Man accused of sexually assaulting under-aged girl

A York County man was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting an under-age girl two years ago.

Phillip Glatfelter II, 41, was arraigned on a first-degree felony charge of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 16. Glatfelter was also charged with indecent sexual assault of someone under the age of 16 and corruption of minors, both misdemeanors.

Bail was set at $30,000 for Glatfelter by Judge Adrian Boxley Sr. Glatfelter was taken the York County Prison after he was unable to post bail.

The girl told police the assault happened while she was spending the night at a friend’s house in Dover Township, according to court records. After the friend had fallen asleep, the friend’s father, Glatfelter, pulled the girl's pants down and sexually assaulted her, the records state. She told investigators she she pushed him away and went into the kitchen to get away from him.

Northern York County Regional Police initiated an investigation after they attended a forensic interview with the girl at the York County Children’s Advocacy Center for an unrelated case. It was during that interview that the girl said she had been sexually assaulted.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for April 26 before Magisterial District Judge Robert Herman Jr.