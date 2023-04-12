Two more face charges in 2022 slaying of Shaheim Carr

Criminal homicide charges have been filed against two additional men in connection with the 2022 slaying of Shaheim Carr.

York City Police arrested Rashad Colon, 21, and Antonio Jones, 22, of York City. They each face criminal homicide charges in relation to the July 6 slaying of the 27-year-old Carr, who was shot to death in the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street just after 11 a.m.

They are the second and third men charged in the case. Jaquez Brown, 27, of York City was arrested July 10, 2022 charged with criminal homicide. He is also currently in York County Prison awaiting a pre-trial hearing in his case set for May 5 in the court of President Judge Maria Musti Cook.

Colon and Jones are also charged with criminal homicide and are currently in York County Prison. York City Police Capt. Daniel Lentz said that both men were already in the prison on other charges when arrest warrants were obtained Tuesday for the homicide.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

At the time, York City Police recovered a vehicle connected to the homicide. A gold-colored 2015 Ford Fusion with a Pennsylvania license plate of KCF0338 was found by Springettsbury Township Police the same day. According to court documents, Jones was listed as the owner of the vehicle.

Police were pursuing more than one suspect following the shooting.

According to court documents, surveillance video showed four individuals exiting the Fusion on Philadelphia Street and opening fire on Carr. Brown was later identified as the driver of the car. Jones was later identified as picking up Carr’s cell phone after he was shot.

MORE:York County seniors prepare for prom: Dates, locations and more

MORE:'Great Renaissance': Penn Market sees new life and, possibly, building upgrades

MORE:York County happenings: H.O.P.E. events; radio astronomy; 717 Vintage Fest

Cell phone records tied Colon to the area where the homicide took place and where the suspect vehicle was abandoned.

The fourth person involved has not been identified.

If anyone has more information about this, they should contact Detective Commander Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org or call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.