Woman held without bond in connection with Shippensburg homicide

A Shippensburg woman has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with the death of a woman who died at WellSpan York Hospital Monday.

Breanna Black, 33, faces charges in the shooting death of Beth Ann Schwartz, 48. She was denied bail in the court of Magisterial District Judge Mark Martin in Cumberland County.

Schwartz called 911 shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday. According to Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle, who are investigating the case, she told dispatchers she'd been shot “by Bree.”

Troopers responded to the 100 block of South Prince Street in Shippensburg, where they found Schwartz. She was then transported by EMS first to Chamberburg Hospital and then to WellSpan York with a gunshot wound to the chest. She later died at the second hospital.

MORE:Health issues apparently at the root of weekend murder-suicide, police say

MORE:Drug complaints lead to arrest of York City man

MORE:Dry conditions prompt wildfire warning

According to court records, investigators said Black got into an argument on the phone with Schwartz. Black left her residence in the 200 block of East Orange with her phone and a handgun to confront Schwartz at a parking lot in the 100 block of South Prince. A witness, Black’s girlfriend, said she heard a shot. When the girlfriend asked Black what happened, she said “I just shot her.”

Black was taken into custody shortly after midnight on Monday, police said.

An autopsy on Schwartz was scheduled for Tuesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for April 26 before Magisterial District Judge H. Anthony Adams in Cumberland County.