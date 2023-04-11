Drug complaints lead to arrest of York City man

Complaints about suspected drug activity led to the arrest of a York City man for possession with intent to deliver.

Detectives with the York County Drug Task Force investigated several drug complaints in the 300 block of Duke Street last Tuesday before arresting Maurice Rucker, 38.

Rucker was taken to York Central Booking and charged with felony drug violations.

MORE:Fetterman diagnosed with sensorineural hearing loss

MORE:Leaked documents may have origin in chatroom for gamers

MORE:York County happenings: York College talks; York Catholic events; cemetery conservation

He was arraigned on three counts of possession with intent to deliver before Judge Joel Toluba. A $20,000 bail was set for Rucker. After being unable to post bail, Rucker was taken to the York County Prison.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for May 15 before Judge Adrian Boxley.