Woman shot during altercation dies at hospital, coroner says

Staff report

A woman who was shot in Cumberland County died Monday at WellSpan York Hospital, according to the coroner's office.

Beth Ann Schwartz, 48, had first a phone altercation and then an in-person altercation Sunday evening with Breanna Elizabeth Black, 33, in the 100 block of South Prince Street in Shippensburg, where Schwartz lived, according to the York County Coroner's Office and Pennsylvania State Police.

Schwartz was shot just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday and taken to York Hospital by helicopter, police said. She was declared dead just after midnight Monday, according to the coroner's report.

Black was arrested at the scene in Shippensburg and is charged with criminal homicide, police said. Black is being held in Cumberland County Prison.

An autopsy has been scheduled Tuesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, the coroner's report said.