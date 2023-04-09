Elderly husband and wife found dead in their Hellam Twp. home

Staff report

An elderly husband and wife were found dead Saturday in their Hellam Township home, apparently the result of a murder-suicide.

Two deputy coroners were dispatched to a home in the 6600 block of Sunrise Avenue for a report of two fatalities, possibly the result of gunshot wounds, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

An investigation revealed an 85-year-old man shot and killed his 81-year-old wife in their residence, before shooting and killing himself, the coroner’s office stated. The deputy coroners declared the deaths between 11:38 a.m. and 12:11 p.m.

No autopsies will be performed, but routine toxicology tests will be done, the coroner’s office reported.

Hellam Township Police and the York County Forensics Unit also responded to the scene and are investigating the deaths.