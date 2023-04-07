York City Police ID woman tied to shooting into residence

York City Police have identified a woman who allegedly shot into a residence last week.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for Malyishah Johnson, 28, of York City. Johnson has been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and five counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Police on Thursday asked for the public’s help in identifying Johnson for an image captured by a security camera. They placed her photo on their Crimewatch page.

York City Police Capt. Daniel Lentz said the incident occurred March 30 in the 600 block of South Pershing Avenue. Lentz said investigators don’t believe the shots were directed toward the house, but they ended up hitting the residence.