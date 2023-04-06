Suspect in group home stabbing awaits mental health report

Attorneys need more time to get and review findings of the mental health report for a Franklin Township man accused of stabbing a group home worker to death in Hanover.

Patrick Guyer, 26, faces first- and third-degree murder and burglary charges in the case.

He’s accused of killing 59-year-old Arthur Stanley, of Penn Township, with a kitchen knife in an office of a TrueNorth Wellness Services home in the 300 block of High Street in the early morning of Dec. 24, 2020.

Guyer was taken into custody during the investigation. During an interview, Hanover Borough police said he told investigators he killed Stanley because he was bullied by staff when he stayed at the home in the past.

Stanley might not have been singled out as a target as Guyer also allegedly told police he would’ve killed any staff member he found in that office, charging documents show.

MORE:'Kain, I love you so much': Community mourns slain Red Lion boy

MORE:Where is Kadin Black? Police still looking for clues

MORE:Former York City cop challenges evidence, charges in molestation case

Investigators found a knife with blood on it in the basement of Guyer’s home in Dillsburg after he allegedly directed them where to find it.

About a week before the stabbing, Guyer had also filed a police report and accused a facility employee of sexually abusing his ex-girlfriend at the home.

He and the woman broke up around that time while he allegedly accused her of sleeping with the staff member. Police alleged Guyer had also called the woman and left a voicemail where he threatened to stab her.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

He was arraigned in the York County Court of Common Pleas in January, about two years after his arrest, and he underwent a mental competency evaluation.

At a hearing Monday, prosecution and defense attorneys said they were still waiting for the doctor’s report from the evaluation. And when they receive it, they need time to review it as the case proceeds forward.

Judge Harry Ness agreed to allow more time, and he rescheduled the hearing for June 5.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.