Where is Kadin Black? Police still looking for clues

Lower Windsor Township Police again are asking for help locating a 19-year-old Wrightsville-area man missing since December.

Kadin Black was last seen on Dec. 17, 2022, at his home. Investigators initially issued a plea for help in January, but there have been no new leads.

“We still need help and are desperately looking for new information including tips on his disappearance,” Lower Windsor Township Police stated this week in a news release on the department's website.

During a news conference held in January, Lower Windsor Police Chief James Thomas said he was worried for Black’s safety.

"We are very concerned for his welfare and well-being,” Thomas said. “He’s not in any trouble with the police; in fact, we’ve always had a very nice relationship with Kadin. We would like to find him and put the family’s mind at ease.”

Black’s mother, Kara Patterson, made a plea during the news conference to help bring her son home.

“I would like someone to come forward and let me know something,” she said through tears. “I know somebody knows where my son is or what happened to my son. Somebody has to know something.”

The news conference did not generate any new clues.

Officers from Lower Windsor Township started investigating Black's disappearance Dec. 20. He is from the Lower Windsor Township/East Prospect area and was staying at a residence on Vickilee Drive for several months.

“He left unexpectedly without any notice, and at this time, there was no indications of foul play,” Thomas said during the news conference. “We are now considering him missing, and we are doing this as an inquiry for his well-being.”

Police have done searches in the area where Black lives, including areas where he used to ride his ATV. Police also obtained search warrants to examine cell phone and bank records for clues as to where he may be.

Black’s cellphone was pinged to help find a location Dec. 20 and showed it was 2.4 miles away from the cell tower on Old Commons Road, which is in Windsor Township. Officers searched the area around the cell tower on Dec. 22.

At the time of disappearance, the only things Black took with him were his cellphone and wallet, Thomas said. Black also deleted several social media platforms at that time.

A number of agencies have worked with the Lower Windsor Township Police since Black’s disappearance, including: Center for Missing and Exploited Persons, Crimestoppers of PA, Team Adam, South Central Search and Rescue, York County Sheriff’s Office Drone Division, York County Emergency Management, Craley Fire Company, East Prospect Fire Company, Lake Clarke River Rescue, PA State Police Missing Persons Unit and Air Team and the National Child Protective Task Force.

Black is 5-foot-10, 160 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

If you have any information, please call 911, the Windsor Township Police at 717-244-8055 or Pennsylvania Crimestoppers at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-the-lost).