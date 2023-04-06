Police ID injured man, but not officer, in shooting incident involving riding mower

Police have identified the man injured during an encounter with a police officer in Heidelberg Township early Wednesday morning.

Paul Ray Hutchison Jr., 38, of Hanover, was wounded when a Northern York Regional Police officer tried to take him into custody, state police confirmed. The officer had been called there for an alleged domestic-related incident that at about 12:20 a.m. in the 6000 block of Pamadeva Road.

Authorities have not identified the name of the officer. The York Dispatch filed a Right-to-Know request for the use-of-force incident report.

According to state police, an officer said Hutchison fleeing the scene on a John Deere riding mower on the roadway. The officer tried to pull the man over, but he drove into a field. When the mower became disabled, the man started to run.

Hutchison didn't comply with verbal commands and allegedly tried to choke the officer, state police said. That's when the officer reportedly drew his gun and fire one time, shooting the man in the neck.

Other officers rendered medical aid, and Hutchison was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, police said, where he remained in serious but stable condition on Thursday.

The Northern York Regional Police officer who discharged his duty weapon will be placed on administrative duty pending a review of the investigation by the York County District Attorney’s Office, according to DA's office spokesperson Kyle King.

King said the name of the officer will likely not be released unless charged with a crime.

“The Pennsylvania State Police are currently conducting a thorough investigation of yesterday’s officer-involved shooting in accordance with best practices,” King said. “Once the investigation has been completed, it will then be turned over to District Attorney (Dave) Sunday to determine if the NYCRPD Officers actions were justified.”

Hutchison will likely be charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement, according to a written statement from Pennsylvania State Police. When those charges will be filed was not revealed, but would be filed in the court of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey A. Sneeringer, who has jurisdiction over Heidelberg Township.

Northern York Regional Police Lieutenant Gregg Anderson said that those charges will be filed by state police, not Northern York County Regional.