Juvenile taken into custody following alleged threat to Hanover school

A 13-year-old juvenile was taken into custody by Hanover Borough Police Wednesday after alleged threats were made against Hanover Middle School that led to it being locked down.

Police said charges of terroristic threats and related offense are pending against the juvenile. Police said no further information about the incident will be given out at this time. They did not state if the 13-year-old was a student or how they were able to bring the juvenile into custody so quickly.

“The perpetrator of the phone call threat to Hanover Middle School is in police custody. There is no threat to students and all building lockdowns have been lifted,” the Hanover Public School District said in a statement on its website. “All athletic and other activities will take place as planned. The Hanover Public School District would like to thank the Hanover Borough Police Department for their support.”

The school, which is in the 300 block of Keagy Avenue, was placed on lockdown after a threat was made against the school by telephone. All buildings were placed on lock down while officers were on site and patrolling the area.

